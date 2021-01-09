Rudolph W. Giuliani had the latest episode of his podcast yanked from YouTube early Saturday, hours after his appearance on another program led to that show being kicked off the video-sharing site.

The newest episode of “Common Sense” hosted by Mr. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, has been replaced with a message saying it was removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.

YouTube and its parent company, Alphabet’s Google, did not immediately respond to messages inquiring about what violation occurred. Mr. Giuliani did not answer a message requesting comment.

In the episode, uploaded Friday, Mr. Giuliani repeatedly claimed the recent presidential election was “stolen” from Mr. Trump and that left-wing activists were responsible for Wednesday’s insurrection.

Mr. Giuliani, 76, made similar false claims earlier Friday on another show, “War Room: Pandemic,” hosted by former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon, and YouTube banned that podcast shortly afterward.

Both podcasts were recorded in the wake of Wednesday’s deadly mob action in which throngs of the president’s supporters breached the U.S. Capitol while Congress met in joint session to make Mr. Trump’s loss official.

Appearing on Mr. Bannon’s show Friday, Mr. Giuliani claimed the election was stolen, said he was surprised “so few” stormed the Capitol and denied Trump fans were the most violent members of the mob.

YouTube had announced Thursday that any channels posting new videos with false claims about the election will be penalized accordingly. Mr. Bannon has violated YouTube rules before and thus was banned.

Shortly after YouTube banned Mr. Bannon, Mr. Giuliani uploaded a video to his own YouTube channel repeating several of the same bogus claims about the presidential election and Wednesday’s rioting.

In the 30-minute episode, which remains online elsewhere, Mr. Giuliani repeatedly claimed anti-fascist activists known as Antifa were behind the insurrection. The FBI said there is no proof of that.

“There is plenty, plenty of evidence that Antifa and left-wing groups were leading this in order to damage the reputation of President Trump,” Mr. Giuliani insisted.

Mr. Giuliani also claimed that some of the people who stormed the Capitol brought high-end cameras, “so they could memorialize the things they wanted to memorialize about this attempt to try to stick unfairly this on the Trump campaign” and the president himself.

“In other words, to frame Trump,” Mr. Giuliani alleged.

Numerous known Trump supporters have been identified, charged or arrested in connection with Wednesday’s events. Five people died, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Mr. Giuliani’s YouTube channel remained online as of late Saturday morning.

