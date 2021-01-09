With his father muzzled by social media, Donald Trump Jr. said Saturday that Big Tech’s ban of President Trump is “sick and sad,” and he urged followers to sign up for his web site in anticipation that he will also be banned from the platforms.

“It’s a sad day when you’re literally talking about losing free speech, and a sad day when Big tech has more power than big government that they can censor the president of the United States,” the president’s son said in a video on Facebook.

He criticized Twitter and other platforms for allowing “dictatorial regimes” such as Iran to express themselves online, but not his father.

“It’s sad and it’s sick,” the younger Trump said.

Twitter on Friday banned the president permanently, citing what it called the risk of “further incitement of violence.” The company’s action followed a riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters on Wednesday in which five people died.

The president posted a few tweets on a different Twitter account Friday night, but the platform shut down that account as well. Facebook has banned Mr. Trump until at least the end of his presidency on Jan. 20.

The White House called a media “lid” on Saturday morning, meaning the president would not be holding any public events or traveling outside the complex. His top press aides also hadn’t posted any updates on social media by early afternoon.

Many followers have urged Mr. Trump to move to the conservative-friendly Parler. But Apple threatened on Friday to remove the Parler app from its App Store unless it devises a plan to moderate its content.

Google has suspended Parler from its Google Play store.

Reddit also banned the group “r/DonaldTrump” that is dedicated to Trump supporters.

Mr. Trump Jr. directed people to his own web site, donjr.com, saying he anticipates being banned by social media platforms.

“We’re probably going to need that as a way to communicate,” he said in the video. “These days, free speech goes one way, and it’s controlled by a one-sided group of individuals.”

He said spreading the word through his web site and emails probably won’t be as effective as social-media platforms.

“It’ll be a small fraction of my following, obviously,” he said.

