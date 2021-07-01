Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said she was “held hostage” Sunday by a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who surrounded her car and coerced her into signing their list of demands.

A 23-minute video livestreamed on Facebook by activist Donald Hooker Jr. showed the group blocking Ms. Jenkins‘ car from leaving a Pride event in the Loring Park neighborhood and screaming at her, alleging she supports “cops who kill Black people and Black trans women.”

At one point in the video, Ms. Jenkins, who is described on the city’s website as the “first African American openly trans woman to be elected to office in the United State,” grew visibly irate over a White activist blocking her car, saying, “Like this ain’t f—-ing White supremacy right the f—- here.”

Mr. Hooker took umbrage at the remark, warning his viewers that the protest would be spun by the media as an “angry mob.”

In the video, the protesters informed Ms. Jenkins of their demands, which included reopening all death investigations involving police, dropping charges against all protesters during the George Floyd unrest and demanding the immediate resignation of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Ms. Jenkins eventually signed the handwritten list and the protesters allowed the car to proceed, according to the video.

Longtime attorney Mike Padden told KARE that the contract has no legal standing because Ms. Jenkins was under duress and that she could file charges against the activists for their behavior.

In a statement, Ms. Jenkins called the protesters’ treatment of her “inhumane” and traumatic.

“On Sunday afternoon, while attending a Pride event in Loring Park, something I’ve done on the last weekend in June for the past 20 plus years, I was verbally attacked, berated and held ‘hostage’ against my will by a large group of angry protesters,” she recounted.

“I have always believed in open dialogue where people can talk and be respectful of their differences,” she wrote, in part. “I continue to be willing to sit down with activists, advocates and protesters to understand their policy change demands and recommendations. I refused however to be bullied and held hostage to somehow accomplish that. Every citizen of this City has a right to bring forward their concerns, but no citizen has the right to detain and coerce anyone to do anything, that includes elected officials.”

The mayor condemned the incident on Twitter, calling it “fundamentally wrong.”

“Holding elected officials accountable is good,” Mr. Frey wrote. “Holding people for hours against their will until they’re compelled under duress to take positions is not. This isn’t a matter of politics or policy. We should all call this behavior out for what it is: fundamentally wrong.”

