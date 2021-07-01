Former President Donald Trump demanded to know Thursday the identity of the officer who fatally shot one of the Jan. 6 demonstrators.

“Who shot Ashli Babbitt?” Mr. Trump asked in an emailed statement to supporters.

Babbitt was killed as she tried to breach a door leading to the House Chamber during the riots at the U.S. Capitol during the certification of President Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The Capitol Police officer’s identity has not been revealed.

No criminal charges will be brought in the case but Babbitt’s family plans to sue the Capitol Police and the officer for at least $10 million.

Mike Rothschild, author of “The Storm Is Upon Us,” a book about the QAnon movement, told Forbes that Mr. Trump’s statement is “incredibly disturbing.”

“Trump knows that if this person’s identity is revealed, they will immediately be in extreme danger from his following. He just doesn’t care,” he said.

