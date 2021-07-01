Got gas dread? Drivers are seeing the price of gas escalating, as record-breaking numbers embark on a holiday road trip.

“There’s no freedom from high gas prices for the Independence Day holiday weekend,” said Jeanette C. McGee, communications director of the American Automobile Association.

“At $3.09, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year and not stopping. That average will increase, possibly as much as another nickel, in the lead up to Independence Day we forecast a record-breaking 43.6 million Americans will hit the road for a holiday getaway,” she noted.

This is the highest price per gallon since the cost hit $3.66 over the 2014 Fourth of July weekend.

Meanwhile, the nation’s least expensive gas can be found in Mississippi, where it is $2.73 a gallon; Louisiana ($2.74); and Texas ($2.77).

GasBuddy.com, a consumer site that also tracks those gas prices, says that the national average price per gallon is even higher — weighing in at $3.14. This is up by almost $1 since 2020 — when the average price was $2.10 per gallon, the organization said.

