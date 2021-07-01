A new social media platform called GETTR, boosted by former President Donald Trump‘s allies, has launched.

The platform is available for download from Apple and Google’s app stores and bears a striking resemblance to Twitter, the social media platform that has permanently banned Mr. Trump.

“GETTR is a non-bias social network for people all over the world,” reads GETTR’s description in Apple’s App Store. “GETTR tried the best to provide best software quality to the users, allow anyone to express their opinion freely.”

The platform is under development and being led by Jason Miller, a former spokesperson for Mr. Trump, according to reports.

“This is interesting — @JasonMillerinDC has created a new social media app, GETTR, that will welcome, not shun, free speech — it’s in test mode in both iOS and Android versions, so check it out,” said Harmeet K. Dhillon, a lawyer and Republican Party official, in a Twitter post linking to GETTR.

Other conservative personalities and media entities, including David J. Harris Jr. and Newsmax, posted messages on Twitter encouraging their followers to sign up for GETTR.

While an @realDonaldTrump account appeared visible on GETTR on Thursday afternoon, it was later not visible and it remains unclear whether the former president intends to join the platform. Mr. Trump does not have a financial stake in the platform and is not planning on participating on GETTR, according to Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs.

Mr. Trump‘s office did not respond to a request for comment on GETTR.

The former president joined the video platform Rumble, a YouTube rival, in June and has begun charting a digital return as bans from Facebook, Twitter and Google-owned YouTube remain against his accounts on those platforms.

