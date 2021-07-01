Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla may want to watch their backs: President Biden has a California Democrat in mind for the Senate, and it’s not them.

At a Wednesday night bill-signing ceremony, Mr. Biden said he hoped the Senate was in the future for Rep. Maxine Waters, California Democrat, then made it clear he had not misspoken.

“Senator, I hope,” Mr. Biden said as he shook hands with the congresswoman, adding, “You think I’m kidding. I’m not.”

Ms. Waters patted him on the back and made no comment.

But the Republican National Committee was quick to jump on the president’s suggested career move for the progressive firebrand, known as “Auntie Maxine” to those who love her and “Kerosene Maxine” to those who … do not.

“Joe Biden suggests he wants far-left, anti-police Maxine Waters to become a U.S. Senator,” tweeted RNC Research.

Joe Biden suggests he wants far-left, anti-police Maxine Waters to become a U.S. Senator pic.twitter.com/PgMhfk3POl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 1, 2021

The outspoken Mrs. Waters has come under fire for what critics describe as her reckless statements, most recently in April when she said protesters should “get more confrontational” unless the officer on trial for the death of George Floyd was found guilty.

“I hope that we are going to get a verdict that says, ‘guilty, guilty, guilty,’ and if we don’t, then we cannot go away,” she told reporters at a protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, near the trial in Minneapolis.

The judge warned afterward that her remarks could form the basis of an appeal for Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

House Democrats subsequently closed ranks to defeat a GOP censure resolution after Republicans accused her of inciting violence.

In 2018, she urged protesters to “push back on” Trump administration officials at restaurants, gas stations and elsewhere to send the message that “they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Despite Mr. Biden’s encouragement, the 82-year-old Mrs. Waters is unlikely to pursue a Senate run, even if the 88-year-old Ms. Feinstein decides to retire in 2024 rather than seek reelection.

Mr. Padilla, who was appointed to the Senate after then-Sen. Kamala Harris became vice president, must run to keep the seat in 2022.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.