The Supreme Court ruling on Thursday upholding Arizona’s election laws over a challenge from the Democratic National Committee outraged Democratic politicians and liberal activists, who said it’s time to set national election standards and pack the Supreme Court with liberal jurists.

President Biden said the ruling is contrary to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and shows that it is time for Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

“The Court’s decision, harmful as it is, does not limit Congress’ ability to repair the damage done today: it puts the burden back on Congress to restore the Voting Rights Act to its intended strength,” the president said in a statement on Thursday.

The bills would expand voting rights and impose limits on campaign financing. They would also impose some requirements from the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that were struck down by the high court in 2013, such as mandates that certain states and jurisdictions, mostly in the South, get pre-clearance from the federal government before changing any elections policies to avoid discrimination against minority voters.

Democratic lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee said Thursday they would get busy readying the John Lewis voting bill for passage, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for both bills to move through Congress.

“The For The People would be a remedy for the assault on the vote and on our democracy, and would prevent the disasters in both cases,” she said. “We also need H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, to combat the brazen voter suppression threatening to erode our democracy.”

The 6-3 ruling on Thursday from an ideologically divided Supreme Court bolstered a state’s right to implement its own election requirements.

In Arizona, all voters are able to cast early ballots by mail for 27 days before Election Day. A voter doesn’t need an excuse in the state to vote by mail.

But the DNC aimed to strike down Arizona’s requirement that voters who cast a ballot in person on Election Day do so at an assigned precinct. Another regulation that was challenged bans anyone other than a caregiver, family member, mail carrier or elections official from returning the ballots of another voter.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who wrote the opinion for the court, said there’s a legitimate state interest in preventing fraud during an election.

“Fraud can affect the outcome of a close election, and fraudulent votes dilute the right of citizens to cast ballots that carry appropriate weight. Fraud can also undermine public confidence in the fairness of elections and the perceived legitimacy of the announced outcome. Ensuring that every vote is cast freely, without intimidation or undue influence, is also a valid and important state interest,” he wrote.

The three Democrat-appointed justices disagreed.

Justice Elena Kagan, an Obama appointee, wrote a dissent, saying the majority of the justices ran afoul of the Voting Rights Act in upholding Arizona’s law.

“What is tragic is that the Court has damaged a statute designed to bring about ‘the end of discrimination in voting,’” she wrote.

Justices Stephen G. Breyer, a Clinton appointee, and Sonia Sotomayor, an Obama appointee, joined Justice Kagan’s dissent.

The Democratic National Committee’s lawsuit originally launched in 2016 aimed to ease Arizona’s laws on ballot harvesting and other election conduct like assigned precinct voting.

A U.S. District Court ruled for Arizona, finding that the state’s regulations were not aimed at suppressing minority voters.

The DNC argued that the laws disenfranchised Hispanic, Black and American Indian voters who had to wait in long lines at assigned precincts and may not have transportation to get to their polling locations.

The federal court decision against the DNC noted that about 99% of the minority voters cast ballots in the correct precinct.

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit reversed the lower court. It ruled that the state enacted laws with discriminatory intent and that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act is violated when “more than a de minimis number of minority voters … are disparately affected.”

“De minimis” refers to a number too trivial to merit consideration.

The high court’s move reversed that ruling, sparking outrage from the left.

The Senate, under Republican control, never took up the new elections bills passed by Democrats. Now that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, controls the chamber, he has moved forward with the For the People Act, but it failed a procedural vote last month, lacking any Republican support.

It would take 60 senators in the upper chamber to pass the legislation, and Democrats only hold 50 seats.

Mr. Schumer said the high court failed to respond on Thursday to restrictive election laws, especially those being passed in red states after the 2020 election following former “President Trump’s Big Lie about the November election” being stolen through massive mail-in ballots.

“These decisions today only further underscore the need for Congress to act to preserve democracy by ensuring that every eligible American is able to freely exercise their fundamental right to vote and that billionaires are no longer able to buy elections,” the New York Democrat said.

But some liberal activists took it a step further, calling once again for Mr. Biden and Congress to expand the Supreme Court, adding liberal justices to counter the 6-3 conservative majority.

“We can not let this radical, conservative Supreme Court continue to undermine our democracy, our freedom to vote, and our basic rights. Congress must act quickly to restore balance to the Supreme Court by passing the Judiciary Act to add four seats to the Supreme Court,” said Brett Edkins, political director for Stand Up America.

But Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said it’s wrong for the left to push federal election laws and use divisive rhetoric following the favorable ruling in his case.

“Any attempt to nationalize our elections is not only inconsistent with the Constitution, but it will undermine state sovereignty and it is an attempt to consolidate more power with the far left,” he said. “Shame on the far left for trying to make this a racial issue.”

Other conservatives, likewise, said the Arizona case suggests the Justice Department should drop its lawsuit filed last week challenging Georgia’s new election law.

The Biden Justice Department, like the DNC in the Arizona dispute, argues the state’s measures disenfranchise minorities.

“As Attorney General Merrick Garland prepares to challenge Georgia’s election security law in federal court, we hope that today’s decision sends a clear message to the Justice Department that election integrity measures have nothing to do with race, but instead have everything to do with making it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” said Adam Brandon, president of FreedomWorks.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he made sure ballot harvesting was illegal in his state and required voters to cast ballots in their precincts to make the election process smoother.

“In Georgia, it’s easy for eligible voters to vote. I call on the U.S. Department of Justice to heed this decision and dismiss their wrong, politically motivated lawsuit against Georgia,” he said.

The Justice Department, though, said it is not backing down from the voting rights battle.

“The Attorney General has made clear, ‘the Department of Justice will never stop working to protect the democracy to which all Americans are entitled,’” the department said in a statement after the high court’s ruling on Thursday. “The department remains strongly committed to challenging discriminatory election laws.”

