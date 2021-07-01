House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday named Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, an outspoken foe of former President Donald Trump, among eight members chosen by the speaker to serve on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ms. Cheney, one of two Republicans to vote in favor of establishing the select committee, was the only Republican chosen by Mrs. Pelosi. She also voted for Mr. Trump’s impeachment for inciting the riot.

The Wyoming lawmaker said she is “honored” to serve on the panel.

“Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814,” she said. “What happened on January 6 can never happen again. Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and nonpartisan manner.”

Ms. Cheney said lawmakers’ “oath to the Constitution, our commitment to the rule of law, and the preservation of the peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics.”

The select committee, which passed the House Wednesday in a 222 to 190 vote, gives Democrats significant leeway in shaping the committee. Mrs. Pelosi named eight of the 13 members including the committee‘s chair, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, Mississippi Democrat.

House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, will have the opportunity to consult with the speaker on the remaining five remaining appointments. Mrs. Pelosi will have veto power.

Mr. McCarthy reportedly has warned Republican members that they would be stripped of their committee assignments if they participated in the select committee.

Mrs. Pelosi declined to comment on Mr. McCarthy’s comments during a press briefing Thursday morning.

“We’d hope that they would choose them expeditiously,” she said. But she clarified that the committee now has a quorum.

The speaker’s remaining picks are Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff and Pete Aguilar of California, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Elaine Luria of Virginia. Mr. Raskin was the lead House impeachment manager in January.

“As we enter the Fourth of July weekend to observe the birth of our nation, we do so with increased responsibility to honor the vision of our Founders and to defend our American democracy,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement.

“Today, I am proud to name members who will patriotically honor our oath and our responsibility to the American people: to seek the truth,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

