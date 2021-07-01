Hundreds may have died from the record-breaking heat wave that struck Oregon, Washington and the Canadian province of British Columbia this past week as temperatures hit all-time highs in typically moderate cities.

At least 63 people died from a heat wave in Oregon, according to media reports that cited state health officials.

The majority of those deaths occurred in Multnomah County, where 45 people died from extreme high temperatures over the weekend, many of them alone and without air conditioning or a fan, the county’s medical examiner said, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The preliminary cause of death was hyperthermia, when the body overheats possibly due to extreme weather conditions. The victims ranged from 44 to 97 years old.

Other deaths in Oregon have been reported in Marion, Washington, Clackamas, Umatilla and Columbia counties.

Officials are investigating 100 or more deaths in the Northwest for links to the heatwave. Meteorologists say a dome of high pressure over the Northwest coupled with climate change caused the heat wave, warning that more intense and frequent extreme weather events could occur. Portland and Seattle among other cities set new heat records with temperatures exceeding 115 degrees Fahrenheit in some places.

Although the extreme heat throughout the Northwest is coming to an end, the National Weather Service said Thursday it expects temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average for the Northern Great Basin, Northern Rockies and Northern High Plains through Saturday.

“Highs into the upper 90s and low triple digits will still have the potential to break a few daily high temperature records. As an upper-level ridge migrates to south-central Canada on Friday, above average temperatures and oppressive heat will stretch into the Northern Plains,” the weather service forecasted Thursday.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories stretched across interior Washington and Oregon, far northern California and much of Idaho and Montana.

In Washington, more than 20 people died from the heat, state officials reported, adding that the death toll is likely to go up.

As of Thursday, the Spokane County medical examiner’s office in eastern Washington has reported five deaths that could be heat-related, but autopsy results were still pending.

In King County, which includes Seattle, 13 people died from hyperthermia, the county medical examiner’s office said Wednesday, The Seattle Times reported. The victims were between 61 and 97 years old.

Meanwhile, Snohomish County’s medical examiner’s office on Tuesday told the Daily Herald in Everett that three men died after experiencing heat stroke in their homes. Four heat-related deaths have been reported west of Seattle in Kitsap County, according to The Seattle Times.

The medical examiner in Clark County, Washington estimated that five to 10 people died from the heat, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Wednesday.

While temperatures cooled in Oregon, western Washington and British Columbia by Wednesday, Canadian health officials warned residents to be wary of risks from getting too much heat or sun exposure as the city lifts more COVID-19 restrictions.

“As B.C. [British Columbia] moves into Step 3 of the provincial restart plan, and with the July 1 statutory holiday, we expect that many Northern residents are planning gatherings and activities with fewer COVID-19 related restrictions,” said Northern Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Jong Kim said Wednesday. “We’re appealing for people to keep the current heat wave in mind while planning and participating in activities or outings, to protect themselves and their loved ones, as we have done all along through the pandemic.”

British Columbia has seen an “unprecedented number of deaths” over the last five days with at least 486 sudden and unexpected deaths between Friday and Wednesday early afternoon, according to the Canadian province’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe. The reported number of lives lost is a 195% increase over the approximate 165 deaths the province would typically see over a five-day period.

“This number is preliminary and will increase as coroners enter death reports into our system,” Ms. Lapointe said Wednesday. “͞While it is too early to say with certainty how many of these deaths are heat related, it is believed likely that the significant increase in deaths reported is attributable to the extreme weather B.C. has experienced and continues to impact many parts of our province.”

Too much heat exposure can lead to weakness, exhaustion and disorientation and heat-related illness or heat stroke in severe cases. Fever, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, muscle cramps and pale cool moist skin are some symptoms of heat stroke, which can be life threatening.

Health officials recommend regularly checking children, older adults, people with emotional or mental health concerns and those unable to leave their homes for signs of heat-related illness and to help them keep cool and drink plenty of fluids.

