The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state of California ran afoul of the First Amendment by ordering charities to disclose the names and addresses of donors.

The 6-3 ruling is a win for advocates of privacy rights and the freedom of association.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. delivered the opinion for the court, joined by the other five conservative justices.

The three Democratic appointees disagreed with the ruling.

The case originated when a group of charitable organizations challenged a California law requiring them to disclose their list of donors with the state. They claimed it was a violation of the First Amendment, and the state system was vulnerable to hacking.

The concern was that donor names would be released, potentially subjecting donors to harassment.

The state of California argued that the requirement helped protect against fraud and abuse of contributions to charities.

After a trial, the U.S. District Court found for the groups. But the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit sided with California, prompting the organizations to bring the case to the high court.

The lawsuit is Americans for Prosperity v. Rodriquez.

