The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Arizona’s elections laws, which the Democratic National Committee had argued were discriminatory.

The 6-3 ruling bolstered a state’s right to implement its own election requirements.

“Arizona law generally makes it very easy to vote. All voters may vote by mail or in person for nearly a month before election day,” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for the court.

He was joined by the court’s other five conservative justices.

In Arizona, all voters are able to cast early ballots by mail for 27 days before Election Day. A voter doesn’t need an excuse in the state to vote by mail.

But the DNC aimed to strike down Arizona’s requirement that voters who cast a ballot in person on Election Day do so at an assigned precinct.

Another regulation that was challenged bans anyone other than a caregiver, family member, mail carrier or elections official from returning the ballots of another voter.

Justice Alito said there’s a legitimate state interest in preventing fraud during an election.

“Fraud can affect the outcome of a close election, and fraudulent votes dilute the right of citizens to cast ballots that carry appropriate weight,” he wrote. “Fraud can also undermine public confidence in the fairness of elections and the perceived legitimacy of the announced outcome. Ensuring that every vote is cast freely, without intimidation or undue influence, is also a valid and important state interest.”

The three Democrat-appointed justices disagreed.

Justice Elena Kagan, an Obama appointee, wrote a dissent, saying the majority of the justices ran afoul of the Voting Rights Act in upholding Arizona’s law.

“What is tragic is that the Court has damaged a statute designed to bring about ‘the end of discrimination in voting,’” she wrote.

Justices Stephen G. Breyer, a Clinton appointee, and Sonia Sotomayor, an Obama appointee, joined Justice Kagan’s dissent.

The Democratic National Committee‘s lawsuit originally launched in 2016 aimed to ease Arizona’s laws on ballot harvesting and other election conduct like assigned precinct voting.

A U.S. District Court ruled for Arizona, finding that the state’s regulations were not aimed at suppressing minority voters.

The DNC argued that the laws disenfranchised Hispanic, Black and American Indian voters who had to wait in long lines at assigned precincts and may not have transportation to get to their polling locations.

The federal court decision against the DNC noted that about 99% of the minority voters cast ballots in the correct precinct.

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit reversed the lower court. It ruled that the state enacted laws with discriminatory intent and that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act is violated when “more than a de minimis number of minority voters … are disparately affected.”

“De minimis” refers to a number too trivial to merit consideration.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, took the case to the justices.

He said Thursday’s ruling in Brnovich v Democratic National Committee is a win for election integrity — not just in Arizona but across the country.

“Fair elections are the cornerstone of our republic, and they start with rational laws that protect both the right to vote and the accuracy of the results,” Mr. Brnovich said.

A DNC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the court’s decision.

Liberal activists, though, said the court upholding the Arizona laws will make it harder for people to vote.

Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the Brennan Center’s Voting Rights and Elections program, also said it will be more difficult for people to challenge election laws in court.

“The justices stopped short of eviscerating the Voting Rights Act, but nevertheless did significant damage to this vital civil rights law and to the freedom to vote,” Mr. Morales-Doyle said. “Congress must act now to strengthen voting rights by passing the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”

Elections regulations have become ground zero in the battle between the two major political parties, fueled by disputes over the 2020 presidential election.

Democrats want expanded mail-in voting and resist updating registration lists. They say more voting is more democratic.

Republicans want more measures to ensure election integrity, such as voter ID laws. They argue that lax security raises fraud concerns and undermines citizens’ faith in the democratic process.

The Democratic Party’s challenge of Arizona’s voting regulations represents one of the latest moves by liberal advocacy groups to strike down state elections laws.

House Democrats have been championed legislation for an elections overhaul, known as H.R. 1, or the For the People Act, which would expand voting rights and impose limits on campaign financing.

They have also been pushing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The legislation aims to impose some requirements from the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that were struck down by the high court in 2013, such as mandates that certain states and jurisdictions, mostly in the South, get pre-clearance from the federal government before changing any elections policies to avoid discrimination against minority voters.

The Senate, under Republican control, never took up the measures. Now that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, controls the chamber, he has moved forward with the For the People Act, but it failed a procedural vote last month, lacking any Republican support.

It would take 60 senators in the upper chamber to pass the legislation, and Democrats only hold 50 seats.

