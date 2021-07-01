Attorneys for the Trump Organization and finance chief Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty Thursday to tax crime charges stemming from a two-year probe into former President Donald Trump‘s business dealings.

The lawyers entered not guilty pleas to charges including scheme conspiracy, grand larceny, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records.

The charges come after attorneys for the Trump Organization met with prosecutors twice in recent weeks in an attempt to dissuade them from filing suit.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, zeroed in on the CFO as part of a larger investigation into Mr. Trump‘s business practices.

The investigation reportedly focused on fringe benefits given to Trump Organization employees, such as school tuition, housing and leased cars, and whether workers evaded taxes on them.

Mr. Weisselberg is a longtime Trump employee considered a part of the former president’s inner circle, but his loyalty is expected to be tested as pressure builds on him to cooperate with prosecutors.

Attorney General Letitia James, who has been co-leading the probe with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., says the lawsuit is an important step.

“Today is an important marker in the ongoing criminal investigation of the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg,” Ms. James said in a statement. “This investigation will continue, and we will follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump criticized the case as a “witch hunt” led by the left.

“The political witch hunt by the radical left democrats, with New York now taking over the assignment, continues,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “It is dividing our country like never before!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.