Workers removed security fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol building Friday and Saturday, six months since it was installed in the aftermath of supporters of then-President Trump storming the complex.

The House Sergeant at Arms had announced on Wednesday the fencing would be removed this weekend, citing recommendations from both the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and the U.S. Capitol Police Board.

Images shared on social media Saturday morning showed crews removing some of the last remaining fencing from near the U.S. Capitol, where members of Congress have met for more than two centuries.

Trump supporters breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, disrupting a joint session of Congress held to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election and recognize the Republican incumbent lost the race.

Fencing was temporarily installed around Capitol Hill in response to the riot, and thousands of U.S. National Guard troops were also deployed to Washington, D.C., among other security measures taken.

Some of the fencing was scaled back in March and the troops left two months later.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.