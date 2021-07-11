Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance after intestinal surgery last week, praising his medical treatment and offering thanks for the prayers of the faithful from a balcony at the clinic where he remains hospitalized.

The 84-year-old pontiff’s health has been closely scrutinized since a Vatican insider newsletter suggested the operation to remove a section of his colon was more serious and debilitating than Vatican officials had let on.

The pastoral, Argentine-born pope is still deep in the process of overhauling the Roman Catholic bureaucracy and hierarchy and presenting a different emphasis on the faith than conservative predecessor and Pope emeritus Benedict XVI.

“I am happy to be able to keep the Sunday appointment,” the pope joked, appearing alongside children who were also being treated at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, according to the Reuters news service. “I thank everyone. I very much felt your closeness and the support of your prayers. Thank you from my heart!”

The pope traditionally delivers a weekly address to the faithful from his balcony high above St. Peter’s Square in the heart of the Vatican, but has been staying at the clinic since his July 4 surgery.

In his remarks, Francis praised quality health care as a “precious thing,” expressed concern for the people of Haiti following the assassination of the country’s president last week, and reiterated his concern for climate issues by calling for the removal of plastic waste from the world’s oceans. Although the circumstances were unusual, the pope finished with his signature appeal to Catholics around the world: “Don’t forget to pray for me.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.