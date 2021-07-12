Pressure mounted on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Monday to show he’s capable of upholding the Castro legacy of authoritarian control over Cuba, a day after the biggest anti-regime protests in decades swept cities and towns across the island nation.

With videos of the protests swirling in the global media, Mr. Diaz-Canel found himself under the microscope, the first Cuban Communist leader not named Castro facing a direct and popular challenge to the legitimacy of the 62-year-old regime. In power barely two years, he has harshly blamed the U.S. for provoking the protests as the world waits to see how and whether he will crack down on dissent.

Lacking the pedigree of a Fidel or Raul Castro or others of the revolution’s founding generation, some suggest the 61-year-old president and Communist Party first secretary will be tempted to overcompensate in the face of open resistance to the government from cities across Cuba Sunday.

“Diaz-Canel’s back is against the wall here because there have been unprecedented massive protests,” said Michael Shifter, who heads the Inter-American Dialogue think tank in Washington. “It was only in April that he became head of the Communist Party and he lacks the aura that the Castros had, so he’s not in a very strong position here.”

“He does have the apparatus of the Cuban regime and the security forces, but they’ve not had to contend with such a serious challenge to their authority in the past,” Mr. Shifter told The Washington Times.

Others went further, asserting the protests are likely to gain momentum over the coming days without a severe crackdown by the ruling regime.

“Diaz-Canel is going to have to respond with force,” said Christopher Sabatini, a Latin America expert with the Chatham House think tank in London. “He has to show that he’s got control of the country. We’re looking suddenly at a test of how brittle the regime might actually be, and if I were Diaz-Canel, I’d be sweating bullets right now, because he has to show he’s as strong as the Castros.”

The sobering analysis came a day after thousands of Cubans marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and in other cities on the island Sunday to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. The mainly state-controlled Cuban economy, which was already anemic before the global pandemic hit, reportedly shrank by more than 10% in 2020.

While the economic crisis appeared to play a major role in Sunday’s protests, there were also clear signs of a collective outburst against what many young people in an increasingly digitally connected Cuba view as outdated and draconian civil liberties restrictions by the regime’s security apparatus.

Protesters in some areas on Sunday shouted “Libertad!” — a cry for freedom — and some even called for Mr. Diaz-Canel to step down. By Monday, analysts were calling it the biggest anti-government street uprising in Cuba since 1994, when demonstrations were quickly crushed by then-dictator Fidel Castro.

Castro, who led Cuba‘s communist revolution in 1959, died in 2016. His brother Raul, 90, held control of the regime in recent years, handing the presidency to Mr. Diaz-Canel, 61, in October 2019 and the leadership post in the Cuban Communist Party just three months ago.

The Biden administration called for calm Monday, but appeared to be putting cautious support behind the protesters, calling on the Diaz-Canel government to tolerate peaceful demonstrations, and to meet the demands of the Cubans for relief from the pandemic and from “economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba‘s authoritarian regime.”

“The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights,” Mr. Biden said in a statement. “Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”

Mr. Diaz-Canel sought to deflect such criticism on Monday, claiming U.S. sanctions and a trade embargo, which have been in place against Cuba for decades, are to blame for the island nation’s economic woes.

The Cuban president, who was born the year President Kennedy proclaimed the trade embargo against Cuba, has also scrambled to rally the regime’s security forces against the prospect of follow-on demonstrations. Mr. Diaz-Canel also went on national TV and urged government supporters to defend the regime on the streets and blamed the U.S. embargo for the widespread shortages.

He called the demonstrations “systemic provocation” by dissidents and said the U.S. was trying to damage Cuba‘s economy to “provoke a massive social implosion.”

Eric Farnsworth, who heads the Washington office of the Council of the Americas and Americas Society, said in an interview Monday that he saw Sunday’s uprising as “an explosion of frustration” from Cubans who feel the ruling Communist Party is failing them.

While Mr. Farnsworth said the “frustration quickly turns against the regime,” he cautioned against characterizing what’s happening in Cuba as a pro-democracy movement.

“It could certainly develop into a pro-democracy movement, but the Cuban regime has been very effective over the years at jailing, harassing and neutralizing democracy advocates on the island,” Mr. Farnsworth added.

There were signs Monday that the Diaz-Canel government may be preparing a crackdown. Mr. Shifter pointed to reports of a possible forced disappearance of two associates of prominent Cuban human rights activist and blogger Yoani Sanchez.

Cuban-American lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Washington have pounced Sunday’s protests as a chance to criticize the Cuban regime.

“This regime has brutalized and denied freedom to generations of Cubans, forcing many including my family to flee or be murdered, and over the coming days will widen its violence to try to suppress the brave protesters in the streets,” Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, said in a statement. “The American people stand squarely with the men and women of Cuba and their noble fight for liberty, and the Biden administration must unequivocally and forcefully tell the world as much — immediately.”

Sen. Robert Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sharply criticized the Communist government for its response to the protests Sunday.

“Despite ongoing persecution on the island, Cubans are bravely joining to demand nothing more than the ability to live safely and speak their minds, freely, openly, and without fear,” Mr. Menendez said in a statement.

“For decades, Cuba‘s dictatorship has used violence and repression to silence its people, rather than permit the free exercise of democracy and their basic social rights. This must end,” he added. “The world’s eyes are on Cuba tonight and the dictatorship must understand we will not tolerate the use of brute force to silence the aspirations of the Cuban people.”

• Tom Howell Jr. and Victor Morton contributed to this story.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.