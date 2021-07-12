A government watchdog group sued the U.S. Postal Service for documents related to allegations that the agency is tracking Americans’ social media posts and flagging planned protests.

Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia last month citing the Freedom of Information Act and arguing that the agency must hand over information about its operations and communications.

“Did the Biden administration weaponize the United States Postal Service to improperly spy on Americans?” said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch.

Specifically, Judicial Watch asked for all records related to the agency’s Internet Covert Operations Program since January 2020, including all social media posts that have been marked by the feds.

The request comes after Yahoo News reported in April that the postal service has a law enforcement arm that is running a “covert operations program” to track and collect social media posts about planned protests for freedom and democracy.

The Washington Times has reached out to the U.S. Postal Service and the Justice Department for comment.

