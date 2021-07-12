The White House said Monday a delegation from multiple U.S. agencies is helping Haiti maintain security and pave the way to “free and fair” elections in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Officials from the National Security Council and departments of Homeland Security, Justice and State traveled to Haiti on Sunday at the Haitian government’s request.

“The delegation reviewed the security of critical infrastructure with Haitian government officials and met with the Haitian National Police, who are leading the investigation into the assassination,” security council spokeswoman Emily Horne said.

They met with acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph and Prime Minister-Designate Ariel Henry in a joint meeting and sat down with Senate President Joseph Lambert to “encourage open and constructive dialogue to reach a political accord that can enable the country to hold free and fair elections.”

The Haitian government is trying to keep a lid on growing unrest in the impoverished nation in the wake of the killing at Moïse’s home.

Authorities are hunting down suspects and have arrested a Haitian-born doctor from Florida who they believe was plotting to take power.

Mr. Joseph called on the U.S. to send military troops to stabilize the situation in Haiti, but the Biden administration sent a delegation instead.

“In all their meetings, the delegation committed to supporting the Haitian government as it seeks justice in this case and affirmed the United States’ support for the people of Haiti in this challenging time,” Ms. Horne said. “The United States stands with Haiti in becoming a safer, more democratic country.”

