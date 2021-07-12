White House officials are signaling support for Cubans protesting the lack of food and COVID-19 vaccines amid an economic crisis on the communist-run island nation.

They also warned communist leaders not to crack down on thousands of protesters who took to the streets in Havana and other cities. Some of the protesters called for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down.

“The U.S. supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights,” President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, tweeted.

Cuba’s economic situation has worsened amid the pandemic due to a drop in tourism and imports.

The U.S. Embassy in Cuba acknowledged the protesters’ plight.

“The people are exercising their right to assembly to express their concern about the increase in cases and deaths from COVID and the shortage of medicines,” it tweeted. “We recognize the efforts of the Cuban people organizing donations to help their compatriots.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, said the communist regime will be consigned to the “dustbin of history.”

“This regime has brutalized and denied freedom to generations of Cubans, forcing many including my family to flee or be murdered, and over the coming days will widen its violence to try to suppress the brave protesters in the streets,” he said. “The American people stand squarely with the men and women of Cuba and their noble fight for liberty, and the Biden administration must unequivocally and forcefully tell the world as much — immediately.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.