President Biden on Tuesday tore into Republican-led state legislatures, blasting their voting law proposals as unconscionable and undemocratic as the president faces increasing pressure from Democratic lawmakers and activists to push back against the measures.

The speech was one of the most aggressive of Mr. Biden‘s young presidency, labeling the Republican initiatives as the “most dangerous threat to voting in our history.”

“Hear me clearly: There is an unfolding assault taking place in America today in an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to America,” he said. “An assault on democracy. An assault on liberty. An assault on who we are as Americans.”

Speaking in front of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Mr. Biden tied the new voting laws to past efforts to keep minorities from voting, comparing them to literacy tests and terror campaigns by groups like the Ku Klux Klan.

“The 21st century Jim Crow assault is real,” he said. “It’s unrelenting. We are going to challenge it vigorously,” he said.

He also linked the new array of state voting measures to baseless claims by former President Trump that widespread voter fraud upended the 2020 presidential election.

The president attacked Mr. Trump and his refusal to accept the results of the presidential election.

“In America, if you lose, you accept the results,” he said. “You don’t call facts fake and then try to bring down the American experiment just because you’re unhappy. That’s not statesmanship. That’s selfishness.”

Mr. Biden called the 2020 election “the most scrutinized election in American history.”

He noted that more than 80 judges, including some appointed by Mr. Trump, rejected lawsuits alleging voter fraud and accused Republicans of being afraid of letting Americans decide elections.

“No other election has ever been held under such scrutiny and high standards,” he said. “The big lie is just that. A big lie.”

The no-holds-barred assault on Republican voting laws reflects the heat Mr. Biden is taking from the progressive wing of his party to take a more combative stance on voting.

Even some of the president’s traditional allies have bitterly complained that he‘s not making a stronger case and have expressed exasperation over what they see as inaction on federal legislation to counter the state laws.

Mr. Biden defended his efforts on behalf of voting access laws, including his support of the “For the People Act,” and again called for its passage.

But he‘s bucked calls from activists to push for a change in filibuster rules. By curtailing or eliminating the filibuster, Democrats could pass two federal voting access laws with a simple majority vote.

Democrats have become increasingly concerned about what they see as an increase in efforts to restrict voting. They are also worried about recent court rulings that have made it harder to mount legal challenges to those efforts.

Republicans slammed Mr. Biden‘s remarks, saying he‘s misrepresenting their efforts to secure elections by requiring voter ID to improve security.

“Joe Biden and Democrats have an election power grab playbook: lies and theatrics,” said RNC Communications Director Danielle Alvarez. “After Democrats failed to pass their federal takeover of our elections, Biden is continuing their dishonest attacks on commonsense election integrity efforts.”

