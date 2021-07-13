A Seattle-area church is asking a court to allow its health insurer to exclude coverage for elective abortions, which is required under Washington law, arguing the coverage runs afoul of the church’s religious beliefs about the sanctity of life.

Cedar Park Assembly of God in the Seattle area had health-care coverage from Kaiser Permanente for about 185 employees. But after a state law was passed in 2018, the insurer began to include abortion services as part of its covered care.

The law requires Washington insurers to provide coverage for elective abortion if the health care plan also offers maternity benefits and coverage. If the law is violated, it’s considered a misdemeanor and a person could face up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine. There’s no exemption for churches.

“It seriously violates Cedar Park’s religious beliefs to provide health coverage that contradicts the church’s biblical teachings,” Alliance Defending Freedom, a religious liberty law firm representing the church, wrote in court papers.

A three-judge panel for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the case last week after a lower court dismissed the church’s case, reasoning it did not suffer an injury because it could purchase a plan from a different insurer.

For example, Providence, a religious insurer, is exempt from abortion coverage, according to court filings.

But attorneys for the church said it should also be exempt and must be free to abide by its belief that human life begins at conception.

“Washington state has no legal or constitutional basis to force Cedar Park to provide insurance coverage for abortions — an action that directly contradicts the church’s extensive work in caring for vulnerable individuals,” said Elissa Graves, an attorney with ADF.

Paul M. Crisalli, an assistant attorney general representing Washington state officials, said the church was not injured or burdened due to the state law.

In a court filing, the state said the church’s request to the court is not timely.

“Cedar Park failed to allege specific facts to demonstrate injury,” Mr. Crisalli told the judges. “Any injury wouldn’t be traceable to defendants’ conduct.”

A ruling from the 9th Circuit is expected in the coming months.

