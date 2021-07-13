One of Fox News Channel’s top personalities called for mandatory vaccination against COVID-19, upon threat of forced home isolation.

Geraldo Rivera made the demand Tuesday reacting to a story in the New York Post that nearly one-third of New York’s nursing-home workers hadn’t been vaccinated.

Mr. Rivera agreed on Twitter that this situation was “absolutely insane” and issued the crackdown demand.

“No Vaccine, no work, no school, no in-person shopping. You have a right not to be vaccinated. I have the right to protect my kids,” he wrote.

Tuesday’s call to bar employment, shopping and schooling to the unvaccinated is not Mr. Rivera’s first demand for draconian state measures against those who do not take the COVID-19 shots.

In February, according to tweets collected by Twitchy, he called for vaccine passports for the inoculated and in March he said private industry would force them on America even if the state didn’t.

“Vaccine passports are a good idea. They’d benefit both holders of the passport and people with whom they come in contact. And it really doesn’t matter if you don’t like the idea because businesses, colleges, airlines, cruise liners, etc are going to require them,” he wrote.

