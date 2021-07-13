It’s safety in numbers for the news media, apparently. Journalists are banding together in unprecedented numbers.

“Not just a wave, but a movement: Journalists unionize in record numbers. Union leaders at newspapers, digital outlets and broadcast stations are seeing historic levels of organizing that show little sign of stopping,” reports the Poynter Institute, a Florida-based non-profit group that tracks journalism trends and practices.

“In the past decade, workers at news publications have launched more than 200 union drives, and over 90% of them have been successful,” the organization said in a new analysis.

“In 2015 — which many point to as the start of this trend — workers launched 20 union drives. This year, workers may more than double that number,” the analysis said.

There were 37 union drives where journalists asked formally for union representation in 2020 — all successful. There were an additional 29 union drives in the first six months of 2021.

This data is from National Labor Relations Board, the Writers Guild of America and Cultural Workers Organize, a research project which tracks financial insecurity in the news media.

Meanwhile, Axios is reporting that The New York Times faces several critical labor battles this summer.

“The Times serves as a bellwether for other media unions trying to negotiate complicated matters such as compensation, DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and whether journalists own their intellectual property,” wrote Axios media analyst Sara Fischer.

She noted that the NewsGuild of New York, which represents Times’ employees, wants a $65,000 minimum wage for all union members.

THE LADIES GET CANCELLED

“A bronze statue of three women huddled together talking has been removed from its highly visible location on the University of Oklahoma quad,” reports Jennifer Kabbany, editor of the College Fix, a news organization focused on high education issues.

The statue, called “The Gossips,” was installed in 2007 and had been a gift from David Boren, former president of the university and a Democratic politician who also served as governor of Oklahoma from 1975 to 1979, and for three terms in the U.S. Senate from 1979 to 1994.

The statue apparently offended or upset members of the Provost’s Advisory Committee on Women’s Issues, whose members played a “key role” in demanding its relocation, according to OU Daily, a student publication.

“While the advisory committee’s current board has not made a statement as to why the statue was removed from its regular location, a university spokesperson wrote in an email that they removed the statue based on requests from campus community members, alumni and at the appeal of the advisory’s committee,” the publication reported.

The spokesperson wrote that the university plans to replace the art with a piece that “celebrates women.”

Ms. Kabbany noted that many puzzled over what was offensive about the bronze statue, which was created by sculptor Harry Marinsky. She cited evidence on social media.

“Wow — that piece was celebrating social circles, community, solidarity amongst women and sisterhood. I think whoever was ‘offended’ needs to look past the ‘gossip’ title,” tweeted one observer.

THE FINANCES GET LOUSY

So in a nutshell, CNBC reports that inflation continued its rapid surge in June, rising at its fastest pace in nearly 13 years.

Fox Business Network, meanwhile, noted that America’s inflation fears reached “a fever pitch” in June, at their highest in seven years.

And the potential political outcome?

“Americans are rightfully concerned about the rising cost of everyday goods. Voters will hold Democrats accountable for their harmful economic policies that are making everything more expensive,” declares Mike Berg, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

MEANWHILE IN NEW YORK CITY

So Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate for New York City mayor, talked about the serious and dismal surge of gun violence and crime in his city Tuesday, also making note that President Biden met Tuesday with Democratic nominee Eric Adams.

Mr. Sliwa, as many people know, was the founder of the Guardian Angels, a long time neighborhood protective patrol in the Big Apple, recognized by their signature red berets.

“I have an idea for Mr. Adams,” said a Republican observer, who is very familiar with the city and its challenges.

“Eric Adams is likely to win. And if and when he does win, he should appoint Curtis Sliwa as New York City Police commissioner,” the source suggested.

FOXIFIED

Fox News Channel was the highest-rated network across the entire cable realm last week, according to Nielsen Media Research, earning 2 million primetime viewers. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” continues to dominate the field with 3.2 million viewers, followed by “Hannity” with 2.7 million.

New weekend programming also has been particularly successful. “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino” and “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy” have bested their cable news competition for the sixth week in a row, with audiences of 1.3 million and 1.6 million, respectively.

POLL DU JOUR

• 50% of U.S. voters want “the same amount of policing activity in their community”; 61% of Black voters, 49% of White voters and 35% of Hispanic voters agree.

• 49% of males and 51% of females also agree.

• 44% of voters overall want “more policing activity in their community”; 29% of Black voters, 46% of White voters and 54% of Hispanic voters agree.

• 44% of males and 43% of females also agree.

• 7% of U.S. voters want “less policing activity in their community”; 11% of Black voters, 5% of White voters and 10% of Hispanic voters agree.

• 7% of males and 6% of females also agree.

SOURCE: A Hill-HarrisX poll of 938 registered U.S. voters conducted July 8-9.

