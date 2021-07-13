Megyn Kelly says biased reporting on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot allowed the vast majority of peaceful Trump supporters to be “tarred” by the actions of “some losers who went a different way.”

The journalist/podcaster made the comments during Monday’s broadcast of “The Megyn Kelly Show” with comedian Chrissie Mayr.

“It was extremely peaceful and chill, and most of us didn’t even know what was happening until hours later,” Ms. Mayr said of her experience listening to then-President Donald Trump and other speakers prior to pockets of rally attendees instigating chaos.

More than 160 have been arrested and charged with assault in relation to the riots; more than 500 have been charged altogether.

“There is no question the media represented it as so much worse than it actually was,” Ms. Kelly said.

She blasted a “faction” of Trump supporters who were “totally disparaging, and defecating on the floor of the U.S. Capitol” before pivoting back to the issue of media bias.

“Lawmakers were understandably afraid,” Ms. Kelly said. “I can understand it, and I didn’t like seeing it at all. … [But most attendees] got tarred by the actions of, like, some losers who went a different way — and then the media did what it does, which is any bad behavior gets attributed to the entire group of Trump supporters, not just at the Capitol, but in the country. Remember? After that, it was like, ‘You’re a MAGA supporter? You’re a Trump supporter? You’re on the banned list.’ It wasn’t just like, ‘Did you storm the Capitol?’ It was, ‘If you voted for Trump, you’re banned.’”

Thousands of deployed National Guard troops were kept in Washington, D.C., after the riots in addition to fencing that was constructed around the Capitol.

The last barriers recently started coming down nearly six months after their installation.

