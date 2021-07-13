A man suspected of murder is dead after shooting and injuring two police officers in Baltimore on Tuesday, according to police.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference the officers were shot while approaching the 32-year-old male suspect’s car in the Security Square Mall parking lot.

The Baltimore officers, who are part of the U.S. Marshals’ Warrant Apprehension Task Force, were reportedly attempting to serve the man with both a murder and handgun warrant.

“It was at that time the suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at officers, striking two Baltimore city detectives,” Commissioner Harrison said. “Multiple officers returned fire, striking the suspect. That suspect was transported to an area hospital where he has now succumbed to his injuries.”

The commissioner said the two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition after being treated at an area hospital.

