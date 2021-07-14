Former TV host Catt Sadler said she got sick with COVID-19 after caring for someone with the virus — even though she was vaccinated and wearing a mask.

Ms. Sadler, a 46-year-old entertainment reporter who worked for E!, said she thought the person she cared for had the flu. It turned out to be the virus.

In an Instagram post, Ms. Sadler reiterates that vaccines will reduce the risk of hospitalization and death but wants people to understand the risk of a “breakthrough infection” in the face of the fast-moving delta variant. The vaccines are considered highly effective but not perfect.

“I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over. Delta is relentless and highly contagious and grabbed ahold of me even after getting vaccinated,’” she wrote.

“I’m one of many breakthrough cases that we are seeing more of each and every day. They said ‘you shouldn’t have severe symptoms at least’ — well, mine are not mild,” she wrote alongside a picture from her sickbed.

She said vaccinated persons who enter crowds or indoor spaces may want to consider wearing a mask for now.

The patient Ms. Sadler tended to was not vaccinated, she said.

