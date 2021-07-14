Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday that Democrats need to do a better job at not allowing the “noisy” left wing define the party if they want to continue winning elections.

Appearing on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Mr. Carville repeated his past warnings that everyday Americans and voters are not interested in “wokeness.”

“Look, this whole noisy, identity left is 15% of the Democratic Party. Two-thirds of [the Republican] party agree with these loony insurrectionists, and this kind of stuff,” he argued. “Yet, we pay such a terrible political price for a slightly more than fringe element of our party, where they don’t pay near the price for a just totally goofy, not even on this planet part of their party.

“So we just have to be more effective and more determined in our communications,” he said.

Mr. Carville said the Defund the Police movement and “language police” cost the Democratic Party Black and Hispanic voters in the 2020 election, even though President Biden “doesn’t even know what wokeness is.” The strategist said he was encouraged, however, by the recent Democratic mayoral primary in New York, where former NYPD captain Eric Adams beat out progressives after running on a tough-on-crime platform.

“I think the idea we’re going to defund the police, and not support the police, was put to rest in New York City. Remember, this was a New York Democratic primary,” Mr. Carville said.

“The overwhelming number of Democrats, the most important constituents in our party are Blacks and suburban women — they’re not into this, all right?” he continued. “And again, we’re seeing it time and time again. We’re letting a noisy wing of our party define the rest of us. And my point is we can’t do that. I think these people are all kind of nice people. I think they’re very naive, and they’re all into language and identity. And that’s all right. They’re not storming the Capitol. But they’re not winning elections.

“People are way more interested in their lives and how to improve them than they are in somebody else’s pronoun or something,” he added. “So, I agree that it’s a problem. But it shouldn’t be as big a problem it is, because they’re nowhere near as big in the Democratic Party as the fringes are in the Republican Party. And that’s something that we got to drive home.”

