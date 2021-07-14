Actor John Leguizamo is irate at those who oppose critical race theory and says they need to “calm the f—- down.”

The liberal activist/celebrity recently told nearly 900,000 Instagram followers that “high-brow” CRT has consumed his existence due to its cultural importance.

“Critical race theory is my whole reason for being,” he wrote in conjunction with an embedded video.

“No one is teaching this stuff to your young kids so calm the f—- down,” he said in a direct message to critics. “It’s pretty high brow college-level stuff. And if your kids go to college, they’re gonna definitely be exposed to this s—- whether you agree with it no matter what you think. So again, calm the f—- down.”

Mr. Leguizamo insisted that CRT is “academic thinky-talk that tries to figure out what systems are in place that f——— over minorities in the U.S. in subtle ways.”

Breitbart News responded to Mr. Leguizamo‘s post by noting dozens of schools in 12 states that promote “Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness” to students, which calls “whiteness” “[a form of] stolen land and riches.”

“Leguizamo’s claim is false,” the website reported Wednesday. “The nation’s largest teachers union recently approved a plan to promote critical race theory in public schools in all 50 states, saying ‘we oppose attempts to ban critical race theory and/or The 1619 Project.’ The union later removed the language from its website following a public backlash.”

