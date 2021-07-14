The rise in violent crime across the country has seized the attention of most registered voters, according to a new survey that shows most see it as a significant challenge.

The Morning Consult/Politico survey released Wednesday found that 78% of registered voters believe violent crime is a “major problem” and 73% said violent crime is still on the rise.

There is a deep partisan divide over the cause of increasing crime.

Among Democrats, 76% blamed “too many guns on our streets,” compared to 29% of Republicans. Among Republicans, 74% blamed the defunding of police departments, compared to 29% of Democrats.

The poll of 1,996 registered voters was conducted July 9-12 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

