Actress and pop star Olivia Rodrigo popped into the White House briefing room Wednesday to prod young Americans to get vaccinated as the federal push for widespread immunity stalls out.

Ms. Rodrigo said she was “beyond honored and humbled” to visit the White House and make promotional videos with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health.

“I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative,” she told reporters while dressed in a black, pink and white plaid miniskirt-and-suit and platform shoes.

She urged Americans to talk to their friends and families about the importance of vaccination or visit vaccines.gov to find their nearest vaccination site.

Mr. Biden hopes Ms. Rodrigo will use her profile and massive social-media following to move the needle among young people.

Officials say adults younger than 27 tend to believe they don’t need to get vaccinated because COVID-19 largely targeted the elderly and frail last year.

However, all persons can contribute to wider immunity within society and doctors report they’re seeing more hospitalizations among young, unvaccinated adults as variants rip through communities.

