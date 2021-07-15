Arkansas lawmakers are asking why a distinguished teaching chair at the state’s flagship law school has come to be named for former President Bill Clinton.

“There’s a lot of folks in academia today who seem to believe they are above the law and can do whatever they want,” Republican state Sen. Jason Rapert said. “They don’t think they need to adhere to guidelines or the law and it seems to have something to do with their mindset and worldview.”

Mr. Rapert‘s state agencies committee will meet Aug. 10 to hear why the University of Arkansas Bowen School of Law’s “Distinguished Professor of Law and Public Policy” was recently renamed, after 20 years, the “William J. Clinton Professor of Constitutional Law and Public Service.”

The change, which was first reported in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, involves professor Joseph DiPippa, who is also a dean emeritus and has held the seat since it was created in 1999.

In an email the Democrat-Gazette obtained through a public records request, law school professor J. Thomas Sullivan raised a series of questions about Mr. DiPippa‘s sudden attachment of Mr. Clinton’s name to the chair.

Neither Mr. DiPippa nor Mr. Sullivan responded to requests for comment. The Democrat-Gazette reported Mr. DiPippa had been told he could attach the Clinton name to the chair last summer.

The contents of Mr. Sullivan’s email have not been disputed by any parties, and in it, he asked why the change was made without any notice to or approval by the law school faculty. He also said it was a dubious choice for the University of Arkansas‘ law school to name a distinguished teaching chair after a man who was disbarred and held in contempt of court.

“I simply do not think it appropriate for a law school to honor a disbarred lawyer — it strikes me as hardly sending a deterrent message to law students or practitioners,” Mr. Sullivan wrote. “But beyond the disbarment, I have grave concerns about Bowen being aligned with significant policy decisions taken by Clinton that have [caused] irreparable damage to our legal system.”

In particular, Mr. Sullivan cited legislation he said led to increased incarceration rates and sentences for Black defendants that Mr. Clinton signed as president.

Mr. Clinton was disciplined by the court for giving dishonest answers in depositions taken during legal action begun by Paula Jones, a woman who accused Mr. Clinton of exposing himself to her in a hotel room.

The Bowen Law School also has a tenured chair in Legal Ethics & Professional Responsibility named after Vincent Foster, a longtime associate of the Clintons and former partner at Little Rock’s Rose Law Firm with Hillary Clinton. Foster, a deputy White Counsel early in the Clinton administration, committed suicide in a Washington, D.C., park in 1993.

The law school kerfuffle comes less than a month after Joe Steinmetz abruptly resigned after six years as chancellor of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Mr. Steinmetz left within days of a local television station reporting questionable photos of someone who appeared to be the chancellor were posted on the Internet.

The university has said the photos were not of Mr. Steinmetz and that he was the victim of a hoax, and he did not mention the scandal in his resignation letter.

Other state lawmakers, however, said they had viewed the photos on the site prior to it being disabled and that they were convinced they involved Mr. Steinmetz.

In his resignation, though, Mr. Steinmetz cited a “polarized” atmosphere that developed after he was criticized by state lawmakers for his decision to move a campus statue of former Arkansas senator J. William Fulbright.

Fulbright, a legendary Democratic politician in the state and major donor to the university has become increasingly problematic for the school because as a senator, he signed the “Southern Manifesto” opposing the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision that desegregated public education.

Mr. Rapert said legislators had questions for Mr. Steinmetz that mirrored those raised by Mr. Sullivan, and they plan to uncover exactly why Mr. Clinton’s name was added to the chair and who was behind the alteration. He promised new evidence at the hearing but declined to elaborate.

“I believe there’s going to be some information made public there and it’s going to be interesting to see how they respond,” he said.

“It does seem strange,” he said of the change. “I would like to know if the protocol and process is being ignored and this is one of the significant themes in the University of Arkansas systems that has drawn the attention of the legislature.

Although the witness list for the August meeting has not been finalized, Mr. Rapert said he hoped that Bowen Law School Dean Margaret Sova McCabe, Mr. DiPippa, Mr. Sullivan and another Bowen Law School professor, Robert Steinbuch, who told the Democrat-Gazette the school had earlier “affirmatively decided not to name the professorship for Clinton after he was disbarred.

“This makes sense, as it’s a bit absurd to have a professorship at a law school named after a disbarred attorney,” Mr. Steinbuch said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.