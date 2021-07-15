INDIANAPOLIS — Former state Rep. Dan Forestal of Indianapolis has died. He was 38.

Forestal’s manner of death wasn’t clear pending the return of toxicology results, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation Wednesday after officers conducting a welfare check found Forestal dead at a hotel, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Forestal, a former firefighter, was elected to the Statehouse in 2012. He resigned in June 2020 shortly after he was arrested on preliminary charges of battery of a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Forestal had openly described his “struggles with mental health.”

“The time is long overdue for me to focus on my mental health and get myself well,” Forestal said in a statement announcing his resignation in June of 2020. “Hoosiers should not have to live in fear of having their struggles with mental health be exposed and have attached to them the negative stigma that comes with suffering from mental health issues.”

