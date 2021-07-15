Joint Chiefs of Staff head Gen. Mark Milley talked of NATO and new strains on the international order in a speech Thursday, but stayed far away from a new book’s account of his reported concerns that former President Trump and his followers might stage a military coup to remain in power after the 2020 election.

The address in Norfolk announcing the full operational capability of NATO’s newest combat command was Gen. Milley‘s first public remarks since the revelations were aired this week.

In “I Alone Can Fix It,” a new book by a pair of Washington Post reporters, Gen. Milley is reported to have told confidants that he believed the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was similar to the burning of the German Reichstag in 1933 that helped bring about the rise of the Nazis. He reportedly conferred with current and former colleagues about how to handle Mr. Trump’s charges the election had been stolen and how to protest the military from becoming involved.

But his remarks Thursday focused tightly on the new Navy-focused Joint Forces Command-Norfolk (JFC-Norfolk), the sole NATO joint command located on U.S. soil.

“It’s the mission of this command to fight the Battle of the Atlantic in the event of an armed conflict,” Gen. Milley said. “The survival of NATO — success or failure in combat in a future war in Europe — largely depends on the success or failure of this command.”

The U.S and its NATO allies should keep the focus on the future and adapt to new technologies of war, such as precision munitions and artificial intelligence, Gen. Milley said.

“The challenge is going to be in the not-too-distant future. We have to modernize,” he said.

