“Biden Inflation” has arrived.

So says the Republican National Committee, which coined the term and offers ample evidence that the costs of daily living have soared since President Biden took office. They have a point, and it will likely make the general public miss the positive economic “Trump Bump” of the previous administration more than ever.

Overall consumer prices rose 5.4% in June from the previous year, the highest 12-month rate since August 2008, according to the Labor Department. The press is not ignoring this phenomenon according to a headlines from the last 48 hours.

“Spiking inflation weighs on Biden economic agenda” (The Hill); “The biggest threat to Biden’s hot economy could be his own policies” (CNBC); “Questions mount over whether inflation will be here to stay” (The Washington Post); and “Biden-fueled price hikes will take a big toll on the poor” (The New York Post).

Meanwhile, the sharp-eyed GOP is tracking of inflation, offering both stark numbers and the source of the information.

Home prices are up by 15% and rents are rising at triple their normal rate (Fannie Mae); airfares are rising at the rate of 10% a week and hotel rooms are up by 36% (CBS); the cost of eating out has risen by 4.1% (The Wall Street Journal); the price of used cars and trucks has risen by 45.2% (Bureau of Labor Statistics); and 48% of small businesses have been forced to raise prices — the highest percentage in four decades (CNBC).

“Economists warn that trillions in new spending is a recipe for even more inflation and higher prices. As American workers and businesses struggle to recover, and as families face rising prices, now is not the time for Biden’s $3 trillion tax hike and $6 trillion government spending spree,” the GOP research said.

“The White House was counting on fleeting inflation. Now, it’s starting to look like it could last,” noted a new Axios analysis, which also said that this is the type of inflation that “can’t be ignored.”

OUT OF DOUGH

Things appear unsteady elsewhere, and here’s a case in point.

According to NewsWhip, a media industry source, one of the most popular national business stories this week is titled “‘It’s sad and unbelievable’: Nabisco to bake its last cookies in Fairlawn on Friday” — this from NorthJersey.com.

The Nabisco facility in the northern New Jersey town of Fairlawn has an oven the size of a football field, employs 600 local folks and has been in operation since 1958.

Parent company Mondelez — which pays $1 million in taxes to the town of Fairlawn — will likely shift the operation to Mexico, according to the news coverage.

“Any company investing in Mexico while shuttering facilities domestically must understand that axing American jobs to pay lower wages in Mexico hurts everyone,” Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., New Jersey Democrat, said in a statement.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Vax-peddlers.”

Here’s another handy new term which originated by Gateway Pundit analyst Julian Conradson — even as a significant portion of the public ponders getting a COVID-19 vaccination or worries about the prospect of an unknown COVID “variant” that could surface and upend the nation once again.

Mr. Conradson came up with the term after viewing several private videos which showed masked vaccine agents going door-to-door in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Los Angeles offering the vaccines to local residents.

“Health department workers joined the vax-peddlers so they could harass and vaccinate residents right at their front door,” Mr. Conradson wrote — and he also launched a related descriptor in the process.

“Vaxtivists were also caught ignoring a do-not-disturb sign in Los Angeles,” Mr. Conradson added.

FUND THE POLICE

Here’s some new numbers from veteran pollster Scott Rasmussen, who found that the idea of defunding the police drew some very mixed reactions from the public.

“Fifty-five percent of voters believe the ‘defund the police’ movement led to increased crime in major U.S. cities; 24% disagree and 21% are not sure. The belief that the movement led to increased crime is shared by 51% of urban voters, 56% of suburban voters, and 59% of rural voters,” Mr. Rasmussen noted in his analysis.

“Eighty percent of Republicans believe that the movement led to increased crime. Independent voters, by a 44% to 20% margin, tend to agree. Democrats are evenly divided on the question. A connection between the movement and increased crime is seen by 59% of White voters and 59% of Hispanic voters,” he said.

Among Black voters, 34% agreed, 35% disagreed and 31% were not sure.

The survey of 1,200 registered U.S. voters was conducted by Mr. Rasmussen July 8-10.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Nordic-style family compound built on 33 acres in 1937 in Brooklin, Maine; includes two houses and private island. Castle-like “Tower House” includes granite tower, master suite, ballroom, great room and more; “Children’s House” has six bedrooms, five baths, totaling 7,000 square feet. Unique interiors, woodworking, gorgeous waterfront views; includes deep water dock. Priced at $3.8 million through TCGRE.net; enter 1500685 in the search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 33% of registered U.S. voters are strongly concerned that Afghanistan will become a “haven for violence and terrorism” once U.S. troops leave; 45% of Republicans, 30% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

• 38% overall are somewhat concerned; 33% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 43% of Democrats agree.

• 10% are not very concerned; 8% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 6% are not concerned at all; 4% of Republicans, 7% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

• 13% don’t know or have no opinion; 9% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,996 registered U.S. voters conducted July 9-12.

• Helpful information to jharper@washingtontimes.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.