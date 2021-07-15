President Biden said Thursday he‘s still confident that Congress will approve his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure packages and he expects Republican senators to “keep their commitment” on the less costly proposal.

“I’ve watched and listened [as] the press declared my initiative dead at least 10 times so far,” Mr. Biden said at a White House press conference. “I don’t think it’s dead, I think it’s still alive. I still have confidence we’re going to be able to get what I proposed, and what I’ve agreed to in a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure.”

Senate Democrats announced a partisan agreement this week on a $3.5 trillion proposal for social programs, to be paired with an earlier bipartisan deal on a $1.2 trillion package for roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday there won’t be any GOP support for the larger plan, which Democrats could pass under budget rules without any Republican votes.

The president said trusts that Republican senators won’t back out of the deal they struck with the White House on the smaller package.

“They’re men and women of honor and I expect they will keep their commitment,” he said.

Mr. Biden said there could be “last-minute discussion” on how to pay for both plans. He has proposed trillions in tax increases.

“But I believe we will get it done,” the president said.

