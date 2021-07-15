Actress Megan Fox slammed the “uneducated” social media mob who came for her this week after she appeared to praise former President Donald Trump.

Miss Fox sparked a firestorm after she told “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Arsenio Hall that Mr. Trump was treated like a “legend” at Saturday’s UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas.

“I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber — Trump was also in my row,” she said. “And I’ve never seen a Secret Service person before. So, he had like 30 Secret Service with him. He was a legend. That arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

“I was like, ‘I don’t know how I feel about this, because if someone is a target, then I’m like, I could get harmed because I am like adjacent to where he is.’ So, I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was caring about,” she added. “But yeah, I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was crazy.”

Critics immediately accused the “Jennifer’s Body” star of being a MAGA fan, but she clarified on Instagram Wednesday that she is apolitical and not a fan of cancel culture.

“I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians. I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend…in that arena (key part of the sentence),” Miss Fox wrote.

“The arena was filled with UFC fight fans,” she continued, “many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion.”

“Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil [sic], pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that,” she added sarcastically.

Miss Fox wasn’t the only celebrity to make Trump-related headlines from Saturday’s fight, which abruptly ended after Mr. McGregor suffered a broken leg in the first round.

Oscar-winning director and actor Mel Gibson was spotted giving a military salute to Mr. Trump, and while he, too, received backlash, he did not address it.

