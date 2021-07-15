My Pillow CEO Michael J. Lindell no longer maintains that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated in the White House next month. He said this week that it might happen sometime in September instead.

Appearing Wednesday on “War Room,” a podcast hosted by former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon, Mr. Lindell walked back an assertion he previously made about the 2020 election being overturned in August.

Mr. Lindell, 60, told Mr. Bannon that he will share evidence of alleged election fraud with the world during a “cyber symposium” the bedding magnate said he plans to hold from Aug. 10-12 in South Dakota.

Those findings will be shared with the Supreme Court once the three-day event has ended, Mr. Lindell added, so any consideration they potentially receive will not come until Aug. 13 at the earliest.

Pressed for the exact date when he believes Mr. Trump will be reinstated president, Mr. Lindell told Mr. Bannon that he anticipates it will happen after his upcoming cyber symposium in August or September.

Mr. Lindell was more certain about Mr. Trump being reinstated president in August when he appeared on the same “War Room” podcast several months earlier.

“Donald Trump will be back in office in August,” Mr. Lindell declared repeatedly when he appeared on the program in March.

More recently, Mr. Lindell claimed Wednesday that it will be revealed at his event how all 50 states were allegedly “hacked” during the 2020 election in a manner that resulted in President Biden winning.

“We all know now that Donald Trump won by over 10 million votes, and that’ll all – you’re going to get everything on Aug. 10, 11 and 12,” Mr. Lindell said this week.

“Come to the symposium and prove me wrong,” Mr. Lindell said on the show.

Mr. Biden soundly beat Mr. Trump in the November election as virtually all major polling had projected, but the former president and some of his allies, such as Mr. Lindell, refuse to accept the results.

Eight months since Election Day, several courts have rejected various legal challenges unsuccessfully mounted over the 2020 race, and no credible evidence of any wide-scale voter fraud has emerged.

