Pitbull has a message for world leaders as Cuba’s communist police state cracks down on pro-freedom demonstrators: “Wake the f—- up.”

The Cuban-American pop superstar made an impassioned plea this week to billionaire Jeff Bezos and other world leaders to support citizens taking to the streets in Havana.

“This is a message to the world: We need to stand up, step up,” he told over 25 million Twitter followers Wednesday. “But if you don’t understand what’s going on, then you need to wake the f—- up.”

The entertainer, born Armando Christian Pérez, said it was maddening that he couldn’t do more to help protesters on the ground in Cuba despite his fame and fortune.

“It frustrates me, to a certain extent, being a Cuban-American and having a platform to speak to the world and not being able to help my own people,” he said. “Not being able to get them food, not being able to get them water, not being able to get them medicine. But most of all not being able to help and really get them what they deserve, which is freedom.”

Pitbull then called for “all world allies” to find ways to assist those opposing Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

His comments come against a political backdrop in which 140 Cubans have been detained by Cuba’s security forces.