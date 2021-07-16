Two men from California have been charged in federal court with plotting to blow up the state Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento in what prosecutors say would have constituted a terrorist attack.

Authorities unsealed an indictment Thursday charging Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of Vallejo, with counts including conspiring to destroy a building by fire or explosives.

Prosecutors described the defendants in court filings as followers of former Republican President Donald Trump who allegedly began plotting the attack because they were mad about him losing the 2020 race.

The filings cite messages that prosecutors say the men exchanged using encrypted messaging applications starting in late November, about three weeks after the results of the presidential race became clear.

“I think right now we attack democrats,” Mr. Rogers allegedly told Mr. Copeland on Nov. 25, according to prosecutors. “They’re [sic] offices etc,” he continued. “Molotov cocktails and gasoline.”

The indictment alleges the men continued to discuss attacking a Democratic target before deciding in January to strike the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters building in Sacramento, the state Capitol.

Mr. Rogers was arrested Jan. 14, at which point authorities say they seized from his residence a cache of more than 40 weapons, including machine guns and pipe bombs, and has been in custody ever since.

“Firebombing your perceived political opponents is illegal and does not nurture the sort of open and vigorous debate that created and supports our constitutional democracy,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, the top federal law enforcement officer in San Francisco where the case was filed.

The indictment alleges that Mr. Copeland found out about the arrest the following day and that he deleted his messages with Mr. Rogers before his phone and residence could be searched the next day.

When authorities searched Mr. Copeland‘s residence in mid-January, they allegedly seized multiple weapons, including a firearm belonging to his co-defendant, as well as a “go-bag” packed with guns and ammo.

Investigators also found zip-tie handcuffs, according to the indictment, which prosecutors allege Mr. Copeland still had at his residence in Sacramento when he was arrested there earlier this week.

“The fact that he still had them six months later indicates that he still believed a situation would arise where he would need to take prisoners,” prosecutors said in a court filing entered Thursday.

In addition to the conspiracy count, Mr. Copeland has been charged with destruction of records. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts during his initial arraignment and is due back in court next week.

Mr. Rogers is currently scheduled to appear in court next July 30.

Attorneys defending Mr. Copeland and Mr. Rogers declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, the news agency reported Friday.

