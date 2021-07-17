Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe raised over $7.5 million in June, giving him a $4 million lead against his GOP challenger, Glenn Youngkin.

Mr. McAuliffe’s campaign announced the numbers ahead of his upcoming campaign event with President Biden next Friday.

“I am so proud to have tens of thousands of grassroots supporters who share our vision of keeping Virginia the best state for business and making sure our Commonwealth remains open and welcoming to all,” Mr. McAuliffe said in a statement.

The candidate’s campaign said the cash haul came from more than 14,000 donors with more than 95% of the donations from the latest filing period coming from small-dollar gifts under $100.

Overall, Mr. McAuliffe currently has $9 million in campaign cash. Since he announced his bid in December, the Democrat has raked in more than $20 million.

Mr. McAuliffe’s latest reporting follows the Youngkin campaign’s update on their own fundraising, which brought in $3.4 million in June.

Mr. Youngkin has brought in $19.5 million since its January launch, including $12 million in personal loans from himself.

The race for the governor’s mansion is tight, with the latest polling showing Mr. McAuliffe holding just a 2-point lead over Mr. Youngkin.

A poll conducted July 7 and 10 by the nonpartisan Trafalgar Group reported that 46.8% of respondents supported Mr. McAuliffe over 45% who went for Mr. Youngkin.

The poll surveyed 1,104 people with a margin of error of 2.87 percentage points.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report currently lists the race as being “lean Democrat.”

Mr. McAuliffe will campaign with Mr. Biden in Arlington on June 23, though the time and location of the event have not yet been released. The RSVP page cites that Mr. Biden will discuss jobs, health care, and education with the candidate.

Virginia governors cannot run for a second consecutive term under state law, but can do so at a later time. Mr. McAuliffe served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018.

