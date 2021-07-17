An illegal immigrant who fell from the border wall in Texas last month has succumbed to his injuries, the Border Patrol said Saturday.

The Mexican man was found by agents on the U.S. side after the June 16 fall, which left him with severe injuries to his leg. He was taken to a hospital in Harlingen, Texas, where he also tested positive for the coronavirus.

He underwent two surgeries for his injuries, but never regained consciousness after going under anesthesia. He was removed from life support on Friday and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

He was still on hospital watch by Border Patrol agents at the time, and so he is designated a death in custody.

The man, whose name wasn’t released by authorities, is the latest in a growing list of deaths amid the border surge that began with the new Biden administration.

Drownings, car crashes and exposure to the elements are all taking a larger toll than usual with the higher numbers of border jumpers.

The wall is also part of the deadly equation, with migrants slipping or, in some cases, being tossed from the heights of the barrier.

