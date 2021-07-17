LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some Las Vegas resorts and casinos are again requiring employees to wear masks, a response to a recommendation issued by regional health officials amid rising COVID-19 case rates.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday recommended that all people, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated, wear face coverings in public settings such as stores, malls, casinos and events.

The district’s recommendation isn’t a mandate but local media outlets reported that it prompted properties such as Westgate Las Vegas, The Venetian and Las Vegas Sands to impose masking requirements for employees.

Some properties also posted the district’s recommendation at entrances and offered complimentary masks to visitors.

Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine said the district’s guidance was “ an important reminder that masks are effective in reducing spread.”

Restrictions affecting casinos and other venues were lifted in May when the state fully returned pandemic control measures to counties.

Nevada health officials on Thursday reported 938 new cases of COVID-19 statewide - the biggest one-day coronavirus case jump since February - and 15 new deaths. An additional 866 cases were reported Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Nevada ranks fifth among U.S. states in most new cases per capita in the past 14 days.

