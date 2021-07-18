SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Amtrak rail passenger service, significantly reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume full service on Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced last week that the full pre-pandemic schedule will return with trains between Chicago and points south and west in Illinois. The COVID-19 crisis forced service to be cut by half.

Tickets are available for purchase from Amtrak online starting Monday.

Daily, there will be five round-trips between Chicago and St. Louis, two round-trips between Chicago and Quincy and three round-trips between Chicago and Carbondale.

Lincoln Service between Chicago and St. Louis, which includes the Amtrak national Texas Eagle, includes intermediate stops at Normal and Springfield. Trains 301 and 305 will depart Chicago and trains 302 and 304 will leave St. Louis.

Intermediate stops at Macomb and Galesburg will be included on the Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr run between Chicago and Quincy. Train 381 will depart Chicago and 382 will leave Quincy.

The Amtrak national City of New Orleans will be part of the Chicago to Carbondale mix, which includes a stop at Champaign. Train 391 will leave from Chicago and 392 will depart Carbondale.

