A round of applause, please, for Republican governors, who continue to support the traditional American work ethic.

“Newly released data from the U.S. Labor Department confirms that Republican governors are leading the way in getting Americans back to work,” said a new analysis from the Republican National Committee which parsed the federally issued numbers.

“Jobs are rising and unemployment is lower in states with Republican governors and legislatures. Seventeen of the top 20 states which have recovered jobs since the pandemic hit are led by Republican governors, and 18 of the top 20 states have Republican-controlled legislatures,” the GOP report said.

“The top eight states for jobs recovered are all led by Republicans. Two Republican-led states – Idaho and Utah – have more jobs than when the pandemic hit. Another 21 Republican-led states have recovered at least two-thirds of their lost jobs,” the report said.

“Only 10 Democrat-run states have recovered at least two-thirds of their jobs lost. Three Democrat-run states — Louisiana, New Mexico, and Hawaii — have failed to recover even half the jobs lost due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the research said.

Oh, and one more thing.

“Out of the top 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates, 15 are led by Republican governors. The seven states with the lowest unemployment rates are all led by Republicans,” the report continued.

“The 10 states with the highest unemployment rates are all led by Democrat Governors: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Pennsylvania.”

Meanwhile, CNBC’s newly released list of America’s top most business-friendly states found that the top 13 are led by Republican governors.

MATT’S REMINDER

American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp reminds one and all that former President Donald Trump’s rousing speech at the organization’s recent CPAC Texas in Dallas was purged from YouTube and social media.

That said, Mr. Schlapp also points out that it is still available to view in full online through the organization’s website.

Find Mr. Trump’s entire speech and more at Conservative.org.

MEANWHILE ON THE BORDER

It is always helpful to look at the numbers when it comes to security and safety issues on the southern U.S. border.

On Friday alone, Customs and Border Protection agents seized $1.9 million worth of illegal drugs, $414,000 in cash hidden in car trunks and appended 299 undocumented immigrants inside several stash houses. This information is from the federal agency itself, by the way.

An Arizona law enforcement officer supplies some more specifics.

“This is the largest crime scene in America,” Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told Fox News on Saturday, who said that some 200,000 “getaway” migrants have been seen on federal cameras monitoring the sector of his state alone.

“On the Southwest border, 1,100 getaways are coming into our country every day. We have no idea who they are. They’re camouflaged. They’re smuggled by the cartels and released in communities. That is a public-safety [and] national-security threat,” Sheriff Dannels continued.

“I think every elected leader should pay a political price on this issue. The fact is, we take an oath of office and that is to safeguard the quality of life Americans expect and to protect all Americans. And we’re not doing that right now on the southwest border. It’s the largest crime scene, I’ve said that numerous times,” the officer noted.

Former President Donald Trump also weighed in on the situation.

“Crime in our country is escalating at a pace we’ve never seen before. At the same time, people are pouring through our borders totally unchecked. Jails in other countries are being emptied out into the United States. This is far worse than anyone thought during the Fake Election,” Mr. Trump said in a statement Sunday.

A STELTER MOMENT

“You are one of the reasons why people can’t stand the media. It’s your fault.”

That is what author and USA Today columnist Michael Wolff told CNN media analyst Brian Stelter during an appearance on the network on Sunday.

Needless to say, Mr. Stelter was a leading trend on Twitter in the immediate aftermath by early Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Wolff, incidentally, is the author of several books about former President Donald Trump, including “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” “Siege: Trump Under Fire” and “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

Many of the tweets in question expressed surprise that Mr. Stelter was taken to task by “one of his own,” and that he was “shellacked” by one of his own guests.

FOR THE LEXICON

“The Cuban Dismissal Crisis.”

Handy phrase coined by Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council.

“It took five days, but the White House has apparently had enough time to consider the question and agrees that yes, communism is a failed system. Even that admission was like pulling teeth from this president, who’s been surprisingly muted in his response to the Cuban protests,” Mr. Perkins noted in an analysis.

“But even his slow reaction was better than the outrageous responses from others on America’s Left, who’ve decided the real villain in this crisis isn’t the brutal regime — but America,” he advises.

POLL DU JOUR

• 32% of U.S. voters say the consider themselves “woke” on issues such as racial prejudice and discrimination; 17% of Republicans, 30% of independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

• 23% overall do not consider themselves “woke”; 36% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 13% overall are unsure; 10% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 31% overall don’t know what the term means; 37% of Republicans, 32% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: The Hill/HarrisX poll of 938 registered U.S. voters conducted July 8-9.

