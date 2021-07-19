Canada announced Monday it will allow fully vaccinated Americans to cross into the country as of Aug. 9.

U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be able to cross the border for nonessential visits so long as they received one of four vaccines approved for use in Canada.

Unvaccinated children under age 12 can accompany vaccinated persons and guardians without quarantining upon arrival but must follow local COVID-19 guidelines.

The border had been closed since March 2020, with some exceptions, as the countries battled the coronavirus.

The White House reacted to the announcement by saying they’ll do their own analysis of the situation before reciprocating.

“We are continuing to review our travel restrictions. Any decisions about reopening travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

