A longtime police veteran has been selected to serve as the new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police force, according to news reports.

J. Thomas Manger, who has led police departments in Maryland and Virginia, was chosen to head the Capitol Police force following a months-long search, sources told the Associated Press on Monday.

Mr. Manger has more than 40 years of law enforcement experience and he most recently led the police department in Montgomery County, Maryland for 15 years.

The news comes as officials are still grappling with how to boost security measures at the Capitol since rioters broke in on Jan. 6 in an attempt to overturn Congress’ certification of the 2020 election.

The incoming leader will replace Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman, who took over the position after then-Chief Steven Sund resigned following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

In February, the U.S. Capitol Police Labor Committee overwhelmingly approved a “no-confidence” vote critical of senior leadership for the “mishandling” of the riot.

The union represents about 1,050 officers.

At least 92% of the members backed a “no confidence” vote critical of Chief Pittman. That number was even higher, at 96%, for former Assistant Chief Chad Thomas and for Capt. Ben Smith, 97%.

Capitol Police employs about 2,300 officers and civilians and has an annual operating budget of nearly $500 million, according to the agency’s website.

The U.S. Capitol Police did not respond to an email request for comment sent Monday.

