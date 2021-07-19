House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly named the Republican members who will sit on the Jan. 6 special commission and they include conservative firebrand Jim Jordan of Ohio.

CNN reported Monday evening that Mr. Jordan, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, as one of the five minority-party members to sit on the panel to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The ranking Republican on the special panel, according to CNN, will Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, chairman of the Republican Study Committee.

The other names reported by CNN, all of whom had been named as likely appointees earlier in the evening by Politico, were Reps. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, Rodney Davis of Illinois and Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas.

