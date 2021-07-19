Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has run afoul of Twitter again over her COVID-19 posts and drawn another suspension.

The Georgia Republican’s personal account violated the rules against “misleading information” on the pandemic, the Silicon Valley firm told multiple news outlets Monday evening.

“We took enforcement action on the account @mtgreenee for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the Covid-19 misleading information policy,” a Twitter spokesman told the New York Times.

According to the New York Post, the account was put in “read-only mode” for 12 hours, the response to the second or third posting of what Twitter considers misinformation on the pandemic.

The next two violations would result in suspension for a week and then an outright ban.

Ms. Greene called the limits on her account the latest anti-free-speech collusion between liberal Silicon Valley companies and the White House.

“These Big Tech companies are doing the bidding of the Biden regime to restrict our voices and prevent the spread of any message that isn’t state-approved,” she said in a statement.

Specifically, Ms. Greene had posted in one tweet that, rather than forced vaccination or mask-wearing, public-health authorities should “help people protect their health by defeating obesity, which will protect them from covid [sic] complications & death, and many other health problems. We should invest in health, not human experimentation.”

In another, she said the virus “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65” and referred to “6,000 vax related deaths and many concerning side effects.”

The tweets in question were labeled as “misleading” by the social-media firm, which also suggested readers view other sources of information on the subject.

