Vice President Kamala Harris apparently has some work to do with the voters before she seeks the top job.

Nearly two-thirds of likely U.S. voters, or 63.6%, said they are “not very confident” or “not confident at all” that Ms. Harris is “ready to be president,” based on her six-month tenure as vice president, according to a poll released Sunday.

The Trafalgar Group poll of 1,000 likely 2022 voters, conducted with the Convention of States Action, found that only 31.6% were “somewhat confident of “very confident” in her ability to handle the job.

The lack of confidence was most pronounced among Republicans, 88.4% of whom said Ms. Harris was not ready, but a sizable percentage of Democrats — 42.6% — also showed little faith in the California Democrat. Independent voters fell in the middle at 61.8%.

Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States Action, cited poll results released July 7 that showed 56.5% of U.S. voters said President Biden is not fully executing the duties of his office and that “others are directing [his] policy and agenda.”

“Our last poll found that most Americans don’t believe Joe Biden is actually running the country, and today we’re learning voters think Kamala Harris’ tenure as vice president has been a disaster, and she’s absolutely not ready to step in and take his place,” Mr. Meckler said.

The conservative organization founded in 2013 seeks to gain state support for holding a Convention of the States under Article V to pass amendments to the U.S. Constitution restricted to fiscal restraint, limited government and term limits.

“Our message to America is this: Washington doesn’t care what you think,” Mr. Meckler said. “Get the attention of those who do. Make sure your governor, state representative, and local elected officials know where you stand.”

Fifteen states have passed resolutions so far in support of a convention, according to the group’s map, while 34 states are needed to call a convention and 38 to ratify any amendments.

Mr. Biden, who turns 79 in November, has not said whether he will run for reelection in 2024.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.