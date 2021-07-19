Rep. Vern Buchanan said Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and is self-isolating at home in Florida with mild symptoms.

The Republican lawmaker decided to get tested after he felt flu-like symptoms

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” Mr. Buchanan said. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

The congressman is among people who say they’ve gotten the shots but still tested positive. For instance, members of the New York Yankees recently reported a similar experience.

However, scientists say the shots are effective at staving off severe disease from the virus, with nearly all deaths in the U.S. among the unvaccinated.

